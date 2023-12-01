Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Israel President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of COP28 World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) on Friday. The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said. PM Modi "emphasized on India’s support for a two state solution" and called for "durable resolution of Israel-Palestine issue". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“PM (Modi) reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population. He emphasized on India’s support for a two state solution and early and durable resolution of Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

During his interaction with the Israeli President, PM Modi also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the "October 7 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Palestinian militant group Hamas had launched surprise attack in parts of Israel on October 7. As many as 1200 people were killed in the attack and 240 people were taken hostages by Hamas. Israel retaliated by launched war against Hamas in Gaza Strip on October 8.

Palestinian health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations said more than 15,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed and thousands more are missing and feared buried under rubble.

Both Israel and Hamas had recently reached a truce to free a few hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Israel has imposed a total siege, and residents and humanitarian agencies said that arrived during the truce was trivial compared to the vast needs of so many displaced people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Combat between Israel and Hamas resumed in the Gaza Strip Friday morning after an agreement could not be reached on prolonging the seven-day pause in fighting.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy on Friday blamed Hamas for the collapse of the truce, accusing it of "having failed to provide a list of more hostages for release". He said Hamas was still holding 137 hostages taken on October 7. However, Hamas claimed Israel had asked for the release of 10 female soldiers, which it rejected, news agencies AFP and PTI reported.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.