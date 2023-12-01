COP28: PM Modi to address the summit in Dubai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Dubai to address COP28 meeting on December 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the COP28 meeting in Dubai on Friday, December 1. PM Modi arrived in Dubai, UAE, on Thursday, November 30, to attend the World Climate Action Summit today during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties on climate, known as COP28. However, the prime minister will return to India later Friday evening, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a briefing on Thursday.