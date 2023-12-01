COP28: PM Modi to address the summit in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the COP28 meeting in Dubai on Friday, December 1. PM Modi arrived in Dubai, UAE, on Thursday, November 30, to attend the World Climate Action Summit today during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties on climate, known as COP28. However, the prime minister will return to India later Friday evening, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a briefing on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A cultural dance performance was performed outside a hotel in Dubai by members of the Indian diaspora upon PM Modi's arrival in the UAE. The diaspora members were heard chanting 'Modi, Modi' and raising slogans of 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram.'

PM Modi was seen greeting diaspora members outside the hotel.

Three other high-level side events are also scheduled for the prime minister. Under the UAE presidency, COP28 will take place from November 30 to December 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the COP28 will let the world take stock of progress made under the Paris Agreement and chart a course for climate action in the future.

"At the Voice of the Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation," Modi said.

"It is important that the efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development," he said.

Climate action has been a priority for India, according to the prime minister.

"Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother earth," he said.

As part of the green credit initiative and climate finance, Modi has expressed an interest in participating in special events.

PM Modi will also meet with some of the participants in the summit, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and newly-elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

