New Delhi: In a significant push towards climate action, COP28 president Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber has called uponl countries to unite and join the Global Cooling Pledge ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th clean energy ministerial and the G20 energy transitions ministerial meeting, Al Jaber emphasized the critical importance of sustainable cooling solutions to address climate challenges and protect vulnerable communities.

The Global Cooling Pledge, a collaborative effort between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the COP28 presidency, was announced earlier this year with the goal of expanding cooling access to safeguard communities, especially in regions most susceptible to extreme heat, such as small island states, least developed countries, and the global south. Additionally, the initiative seeks to ensure the preservation of essential goods like food and vaccines.

During his address, Al Jaber expressed his appreciation to Denmark’s minister, Dan Jergensen, and India’s minister of science and technology Jitendra Singh, for their commitment as Cool Champions in support of the pledge. He called on countries worldwide to actively participate in the pledge, underscoring the significance of collective efforts in addressing climate challenges.

Collaborating closely with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), the Global Cooling Pledge advocates for sustainable cooling measures across five key areas: nature-based solutions, super-efficient appliances, cold chains for preserving food and vaccines, district cooling, and National Cooling Action Plans. These measures are aimed at driving positive change in the realm of cooling technologies while aligning with climate and environmental objectives.

Earlier this month, Al Jaber unveiled his comprehensive approach and roadmap for COP28, focusing on an ambitious response to the Global Stocktake. The strategy centres around four key pillars: expediting the energy transition, addressing climate finance, prioritizing the well-being of communities, and promoting inclusivity in all aspects of climate action.

Highlighting the urgency of the cooling challenge, the COP28 president emphasized that a business-as-usual approach to cooling expansion would lead to a significant rise in emissions from the sector. Stressing the need for rapid action, he called for a transition towards energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling technologies to mitigate environmental impacts.

Al Jaber highlighted the plight of the most vulnerable states and cooling as a matter of climate justice, saying, “Food and medicine all depend on cooling. It is a topic of critical importance across climate mitigation and adaptation...Cooling is also a matter of climate justice ─ with heat disproportionately impacting lower-income communities and families."

“In a warming world, sustainable cooling is critical for reducing GHG emissions, protecting against heat stress, enabling productivity, reducing food loss, and enhancing access to healthcare,"

He concluded: “We have a unique opportunity to deliver a significant, collective response to the cooling challenge via the Global Cooling Pledge. This pledge aims to improve energy efficiency and increase access to sustainable cooling. It is gaining momentum with more than 20 early supporters ─ including India and Denmark. But there is more to be done. I call on all countries to join the Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28."