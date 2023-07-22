COP28 president urges global participation in global cooling pledge ahead of climate conference2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Al Jaber emphasized the critical importance of sustainable cooling solutions to address climate challenges and protect vulnerable communities
New Delhi: In a significant push towards climate action, COP28 president Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber has called uponl countries to unite and join the Global Cooling Pledge ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).
