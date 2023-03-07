COP28 president-designate urges oil & gas sector to enhance climate commitments1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Energy leaders have the knowledge, experience, expertise and the resources needed to address the dual challenge of driving sustainable progress while holding back emissions, said Al Jaber
New Delhi: COP28 president-designate Sultan Al Jaber has emphasized the integral role that the oil and gas industry plays in solving the climate challenge and urged the sector to increase its commitment towards achieving climate targets.
