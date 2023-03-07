New Delhi: COP28 president-designate Sultan Al Jaber has emphasized the integral role that the oil and gas industry plays in solving the climate challenge and urged the sector to increase its commitment towards achieving climate targets.

“Energy leaders have the knowledge, experience, expertise and the resources needed to address the dual challenge of driving sustainable progress while holding back emissions," said Al Jaber, who is also UAE’s minister for industry and advanced technology, speaking at an event. “Let me call on you today to decarbonize quicker, future-proof sooner and create the energy system of the future, today. Alongside all industries, the oil and gas sector needs to up its game, do more and do it faster,“ he added.

Al Jaber said by 2030, there will be an extra half a billion people living on this planet, demanding more energy every year.

The world needs to cut emissions by 7% each year and it is a global challenge that calls for global solutions from every stakeholder acting in unity and solidarity, he added.

He said: “This year, the world will evaluate exactly where we are when it comes to climate progress through the first Global Stocktake. And we know we are way off track. We need a major course correction."

Every government, every industry, every business, and every individual have a role to play and no one can be on the sidelines. The oil and gas industry in particular is integral to developing the solutions and it should take responsibility and lead the way, he added.

Along with rapidly decarbonizing its operations, the oil and gas sector should help decarbonize the operations of its customers, he said.

“Only half of the industry has declared a scope 1 and 2 net-zero goal by 2050. Everyone in the industry needs to be aligned around the same goal. And we should stretch ourselves to go further. Let’s aim to achieve net-zero even earlier. Let’s also scale up best practices to reach net-zero methane emissions by 2030.

“Let’s electrify operations, equip facilities with carbon capture and storage, and use all available technologies to increase efficiency. And let’s monitor, measure, and validate progress every step of the way," he said.

Al Jaber added that with the right incentives, the right technologies, the right mindset and the right partnership model, the oil and gas industry has the capacity and the resources to help everyone address scope 3.

By 2030, renewable energy capacity needs to triple, he said. “This is the decade to diversify portfolios, future proof companies and provide the clean energy the world needs. That said, we know that for high-emitting sectors, renewable energy is not enough. Aluminum, steel, cement, and many other heavy industries, make up 30% of global emissions."