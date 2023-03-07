COP28 president-designate urges oil & gas sector to enhance climate commitments

“Energy leaders have the knowledge, experience, expertise and the resources needed to address the dual challenge of driving sustainable progress while holding back emissions," said Al Jaber, who is also UAE’s minister for industry and advanced technology, speaking at an event. “Let me call on you today to decarbonize quicker, future-proof sooner and create the energy system of the future, today. Alongside all industries, the oil and gas sector needs to up its game, do more and do it faster,“ he added.