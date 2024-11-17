COP29: India expresses dissatisfaction with developed countries over climate finance

As expected, India continued to be vocal about climate finance arrangements, primarily from the developed countries that are huge carbon emitters. Climate finance typically refers to any financing that seeks to support mitigation and adaptation actions that will address climate change.

ANI
Published17 Nov 2024, 02:35 PM IST
COP29: India expresses dissatisfaction with developed countries over climate finance
COP29: India expresses dissatisfaction with developed countries over climate finance

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): At the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan, India expressed dissatisfaction on the insistence of developed countries to expand the scope of the Mitigation Ambition and Implementation Work Programme (MWP) from what was agreed upon in past.

On Saturday, India delivered a statement in the closing plenary of the Subsidiary Bodies on the 'Agenda on Sharm el-Sheikh Mitigation Ambition and Implementation Work Programme (MWP)', at the COP29, being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

India made its statement reacting to the interventions by developed countries, asking for including mitigation paras from Global Stocktake at COP28 into the MWP.

India has aligned its stance with the views expressed by the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs), the Arab Group and the African Group of Negotiators (AGN).

India expressed serious concern about the progress the CoP29 made during the week.

India's statement mentioned, "We have seen no progress in matters that are critical for developing countries. Our part of the world is facing some of the worst impacts of climate change, with far lower capacity to recover from those impacts or to adapt to the changes to the climatic system for which we are not responsible."

The statement further read, "We notice a tendency to ignore the decisions taken in the past - related to the Sharm el-Sheikh mitigation ambition and implementation work programme at CoP27 and the context of the Global Stocktake in the Paris Agreement, where it informs the parties for undertaking climate actions."

India stressed that the MWP was established with a specific mandate that it shall be operationalized through focused exchanges of views, information and ideas, noting that the outcomes of the work programme will be non-prescriptive, non-punitive, facilitative, respectful of national sovereignty and national circumstances, while taking into account the nationally determined nature of nationally determined contributions and will not impose new targets or goal.

Expressing frustration on the unwillingness to engage on this issue by the Developed countries during the past week, the statement by India read, "If there are no means of implementation, there can be no climate action. How can we discuss climate action, when it is being made impossible for us to act, even as our challenges in dealing with the impacts of climate change are increasing?"

India asserted that those with the highest capacity to take climate action have continuously shifted goalposts, delayed climate action, and consumed a highly disproportionate share of the global carbon budget.

The lead negotiator stated, "We now have to meet our developmental needs in a situation of increasingly depleting carbon budget and increasing impacts of climate change. We are being asked to increase mitigation ambition by those who have shown no such ambition, either in their own mitigation ambition and implementation, nor in providing the means of implementation."

As expected, India continued to be vocal about climate finance arrangements, primarily from the developed countries that are huge carbon emitters. Climate finance typically refers to any financing that seeks to support mitigation and adaptation actions that will address climate change.

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP) kick-started in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku on November 11 and will continue till November 22.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070. Green energy for climate mitigation is not just a focus area for India, but globally it has gained momentum. (ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCOP29: India expresses dissatisfaction with developed countries over climate finance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.