Co-passenger slams Air India captain, staff for mishandling urinating situation2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 01:47 PM IST
The co-passenger accused Air India personnel of failing to assist the victim swiftly.
US-based doctor Sugata Bhattacharjee was a passenger on the Air India flight where the infamous urination incident took place. Bhattacharjee has now provided details about what happened and how the airline staff behaved.