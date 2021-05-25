Delhi Police officers on Monday visited the offices of Twitter and later said they have sought a clarification about a tweet by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra that the microblogging site had tagged as “manipulated media".

A special cell police team visited Twitter’s offices in Delhi and Gurugram to secure the participation of Twitter’s managing director Manish Maheshwari in the probe.

“The person (Maheshwari) who had to join investigation said he is not the concerned person. He sent a reply to the DCP of special cell that he was part of Twitter India and not Twitter Inc. Any tagging to that concerned tweet was done by Twitter Inc.—though his bio said he is the MD of Twitter in India. So, we visited the Twitter office to summon the concerned (person) and verify his claims. This is just a preliminary inquiry," a senior police officer said.

The special cell has been conducting an inquiry into a complaint by two Congress leaders against some BJP leaders for allegedly “forging documents and circulating fabricated material on Twitter under the hashtag CongressToolkitExposed". No FIR had been registered till Monday evening in the matter.

In his tweet, flagged by Twitter on Friday, Patra released details of a purported toolkit, a social media campaign playbook, that the Congress had allegedly prepared to defame the prime minister.

“Delhi Police is inquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Sambit Patra as manipulated. It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such. This information is relevant to the inquiry. The special cell, which is conducting the inquiry, wants to find out the truth. Twitter, which has claimed to know the underlying truth, should clarify," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Twitter did not respond to queries on the incident.

