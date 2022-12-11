Cops suspend after demanding ₹3,000 fine from Bengaluru couple for being out at night2 min read . 05:19 PM IST
- The action came after, a resident named Karthik Patri shared a long Twitter thread about his recent experience with the Bengaluru Police
The Bengaluru Police on Sunday suspended two of its police officials who extorted money from a couple in the name of patrolling. After the victim tweeted his experience with the police officials, the city police was seen in action and also vowed to take further actions against the accused policemen. Bengaluru Police asserted that such behavior will not be tolerated.
The Bengaluru Police on Sunday suspended two of its police officials who extorted money from a couple in the name of patrolling. After the victim tweeted his experience with the police officials, the city police was seen in action and also vowed to take further actions against the accused policemen. Bengaluru Police asserted that such behavior will not be tolerated.
“Two police personnel from @sampigehallips responsible for the incident have been identified, suspended and departmental action initiated. @BlrCityPolice will not tolerate deviant behaviour from its staff. @DCPNEBCP @Karthik_Patri," the official handle of Bengaluru Police tweeted.
“Two police personnel from @sampigehallips responsible for the incident have been identified, suspended and departmental action initiated. @BlrCityPolice will not tolerate deviant behaviour from its staff. @DCPNEBCP @Karthik_Patri," the official handle of Bengaluru Police tweeted.
The action came after on Friday night, a resident named Karthik Patri shared a long Twitter thread detailing his recent experience with the Bengaluru Police. The man and his wife were walking back home around 12:30 at the midnight from a birthday party when two policemen stopped them and asked for their ID cards. The policemen started asking strange questions, according to Patri and then informed them that it was not allowed to roam in the area after 11 and they will have to pay a fine.
The action came after on Friday night, a resident named Karthik Patri shared a long Twitter thread detailing his recent experience with the Bengaluru Police. The man and his wife were walking back home around 12:30 at the midnight from a birthday party when two policemen stopped them and asked for their ID cards. The policemen started asking strange questions, according to Patri and then informed them that it was not allowed to roam in the area after 11 and they will have to pay a fine.
“I would like to share a traumatic incident my wife and I encountered the night before. It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony. a pink Hoysala patrol van stopped by us. Two men in police uniforms asked us to show our ID cards. We were taken aback. Why should an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day be asked to show their ID cards?" Karthik said in his first tweet.
“I would like to share a traumatic incident my wife and I encountered the night before. It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony. a pink Hoysala patrol van stopped by us. Two men in police uniforms asked us to show our ID cards. We were taken aback. Why should an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day be asked to show their ID cards?" Karthik said in his first tweet.
Patri added that the police asked for their Aadhar Cards and also took away their phones. The policemen started quizzing the couple about their relationship and family background.
Patri added that the police asked for their Aadhar Cards and also took away their phones. The policemen started quizzing the couple about their relationship and family background.
“To our surprise, they took our phones away and started quizzing us about our relationship, place of work, parental details, etc. Though a bit shaken, we answered their questions politely. At this point, one of them took out what looked like a challan book and started noting down our names and Aadhaar numbers. Sensing trouble, we asked why we were being issued a challan," he said in another tweet.
“To our surprise, they took our phones away and started quizzing us about our relationship, place of work, parental details, etc. Though a bit shaken, we answered their questions politely. At this point, one of them took out what looked like a challan book and started noting down our names and Aadhaar numbers. Sensing trouble, we asked why we were being issued a challan," he said in another tweet.
“We apologized for being ignorant about the rule and assured them of not venturing out at night again. We thought we were over it, but it was as if the two men were waiting for this moment. They refused to let us go and demanded ₹3,000 as penalty. Our hearts sunk," read another tweet.
“We apologized for being ignorant about the rule and assured them of not venturing out at night again. We thought we were over it, but it was as if the two men were waiting for this moment. They refused to let us go and demanded ₹3,000 as penalty. Our hearts sunk," read another tweet.
The thread went viral on Twitter and people reacted angrily about the behavior of the Bengaluru Police and felt sorry for the ordeal the couple went through.
The thread went viral on Twitter and people reacted angrily about the behavior of the Bengaluru Police and felt sorry for the ordeal the couple went through.