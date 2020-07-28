Corbett has highest number of 231 tigers in country: Report

"For reintroduction of tigers into Palamau, prey augmentation needs to be coupled with restoration of law and order. For tiger reintroduction or supplementation in Palamau and Similipal, tigers need to be sourced from the closest source in the same genetic cluster. Buxa and Dampa can be repopulated through reintroductions from Kaziranga, after prey restoration in Buxa and strengthening protection in Dampa which has a good prey base," it said.