Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E Ltd (BE) on Saturday announced that it's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax has been cleared by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a booster for 18 plus after their primary vaccination with two doses of Covishield and Covaxin.

This means that adults fully vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin can take Corbevax as their third or booster shot.

With this, Corbevax becomes the first vaccine approved as a heterologous Covid-19 booster.

The Corbevax booster dose can be given six months after administration of the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E Ltd, said, “We are very happy with this approval, which will address the need for Covid-19 booster doses in India. We have crossed yet another milestone in our Covid-19 vaccination journey. This approval reflects once again the sustained world class safety standards and high immunogenicity of Corbevax."

Biological E cuts price of its Covid vaccine to ₹250 per dose

Biological E had earlier said the price of Corbevax has been reduced to ₹250 from ₹840 a dose, inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres.

It would result in end users paying a price of ₹400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, the company had said in a statement.

Previously, in private vaccination centres the overall cost to end users of the vaccine was ₹990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, it added.

In April this year, India's drug regulator had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.