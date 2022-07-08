Recently, DCGI granted emergency use authorisation to the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for minors belonging to the age group of 6-12 years.
Biological E's Corbevax and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on July 8 received the nod from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (NTAGI) Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) for use among children aged between 5-12 years.
According to news agency ANI, no decision on introducing these vaccines in the Covid-19 vaccination programme was taken.
Earlier in June, the NTAGI working group Covid-19 had reviewed the data of Covid-19 vaccines for the children in the age group 5-12 years.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to the Biological E's Corbevax for 5-12 year old and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for minors belonging to the age group of 6-12 years recently.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 on 25 June recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute's Covovax for children aged 7 to 11 years. A week later DCGI approved the SII vaccine.
Covovax (Novavax) is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of 90 per cent, according to SII, Pune.
Last year in December, the government had cleared Covovax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults and in the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on 9 March.
India began inoculating children aged 12-14 years from 16 March. Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at government vaccination centres.
