Corbevax price slashed to 250 from 840

Corbevax price slashed to ₹250 from ₹8401 min read . 12:30 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Biological E. has slashed the price of each dose its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to ₹250, including taxes, from ₹840.
At a vaccination centre, one dose will cost ₹400, including taxes and administration charges, the Hyderabad-based pharma company said in a statement. This compares to the earlier price of ₹990 per dose.
The decision comes within weeks of Biological E. receiving emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its vaccine for children between 5 and 12 years of age.
Corbevax is offered in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient to administer, and eliminates wastage.
A slot for Corbevax vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN portal for children aged 12 to 17.
So far, 43.9 million doses of Corbevax have been administered to children across the country and the company has supplied close to 100 million doses to the central government.
Biological E has developed Corbevax in collaboration with Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company conducted phase two and three multi-centre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.
The central government started COVID-19 vaccination children of 12-14 years of age on 16 March. So far, more than 3.17 crore adolescents have been administered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
