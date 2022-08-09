Corbevax to be approved as booster for those jabbed with Covishield, Covaxin

Corbevax to be approved as booster for those jabbed with Covishield, Covaxin2 min read . 07:00 PM IST
- In case the vaccine is approved for the third dose, this would be India's first where the booster dose is different from primary COVID vaccine.
Soon, you will be able to take Biological E's Corbevax as the third dose, if you are already doubly vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin. Official sources informed the Union health ministry is likely to approve Corbevax for the purpose for people above 18 years.
Soon, you will be able to take Biological E's Corbevax as the third dose, if you are already doubly vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin. Official sources informed the Union health ministry is likely to approve Corbevax for the purpose for people above 18 years.
In case the vaccine is approved for the third dose, this would be India's first where the booster dose is different from the primary vaccination.
In case the vaccine is approved for the third dose, this would be India's first where the booster dose is different from the primary vaccination.
"Corbevax will be considered as a precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for those aged above 18 years enabling use of Corbevax as a heterologous COVID-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group," a source said. This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.
"Corbevax will be considered as a precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for those aged above 18 years enabling use of Corbevax as a heterologous COVID-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group," a source said. This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.
The sources also said, approval will be based on the recommendations made by the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) last week.
The sources also said, approval will be based on the recommendations made by the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) last week.
In its last meeting, the COVID-19 Working Group (CWG) reviewed data of the double-blind randomized phase-3 clinical study which evaluated the immunogenicity and safety of Corbevax when it is administered as a third dose to those who are previously vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin.
In its last meeting, the COVID-19 Working Group (CWG) reviewed data of the double-blind randomized phase-3 clinical study which evaluated the immunogenicity and safety of Corbevax when it is administered as a third dose to those who are previously vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin.
"Following the examination of the data, the CWG observed that Corbevax vaccine can induce significant increase in antibody titers when given to those who have received either Covaxin or Covishield, which is likely to be protective as per the neutralization data also," the source said.
"Following the examination of the data, the CWG observed that Corbevax vaccine can induce significant increase in antibody titers when given to those who have received either Covaxin or Covishield, which is likely to be protective as per the neutralization data also," the source said.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above. The Corbevax vaccine is currently being administered among children in the age group of 12 to 14 years.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above. The Corbevax vaccine is currently being administered among children in the age group of 12 to 14 years.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.
The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine. India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.
The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine. India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)