Corbevax to be approved as booster for those jabbed with Covishield, Covaxin

"Corbevax will be considered as a precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for those aged above 18 years enabling use of Corbevax as a heterologous COVID-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group," a source said. This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

