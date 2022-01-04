Mumbai civic body will conduct RT-PCR tests of people returning from Goa in Cordelia cruise and quarantine them at civic centres, or in hotels if they are ready to pay for it, the city mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday.

The 66 COVID19 positive passengers of the Cordelia cruise will be put under isolation at designated facilities. All other passengers will undergo RT-PCR test and will be allowed to disembark from the ship only after their COVID19 test results come.

Notably, the cruise ship, where 66 of over 2,000 people on board tested positive for coronavirus, was sent back to Mumbai from Goa late Monday night with all the passengers after some of the infected persons refused to get admitted to a medical facility there, an official from a shipping agency said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official informed 66 passengers onboard Cordelia cruise tested positive. Of the 66 positive cases, 6 ppl disembarked in Goa,rest 60 ppl have returned to Mumbai today. All passengers onboard the ship will undergo RT-PCR test, their results will be out by 7am tomorrow.

"BMC has constituted a special team to conduct the test of passengers on board. Those who test positive will be sent to COVID centres or hospitals. Those who test negative will be sent to compulsory quarantine," the official added.

