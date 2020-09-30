Core sector continues to contract in August

NEW DELHI: India’s eight key infrastructure industries continued to contract in August at 8.5% from the revised (-) 8% in July, indicating that recovery has slowed on a sequential basis.

As per the official data released by the government, the output of key industries was revised in July to (-) 8% from (-) 9.6% previously.

The core sector output data is a crucial macroeconomic indicator as it constitutes 40% of the index of industrial production (IIP). Data released by the industry department showed that barring coal and fertilizers, output of all other sectors -- cement (-14.6%), crude oil (-6.3%), natural gas (-9.5%), refinery products (-19.1%), steel (-6.3%), and electricity(-2.7%)-- contracted in August.

Core sector output had contracted a sharp 37.9% in April as the country went into a stringent lockdown. However, the pace of contraction declined in the subsequent months with (-) 21.4% contraction in May and (-) 12.9% contractionin June.

“The sequential worsening in the core sector's performance in August 2020 was led by the deeper de-growth in refinery products, crude oil, electricity and cement, even as coal recorded a turnaround to a growth in that month, the pace of expansion of fertilisers improved, and the contraction in natural gas and steel eased relative to July 2020," Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA said.

The sharp dip in the contraction in refinery products imposed the chief drag on the performance of the core sector in August 2020, and served as a reminder that there may be intermittent setbacks before the economy fully recovers from the impact of the ongoing crisis, Nayar said.

