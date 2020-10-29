Core sector contraction narrows in September

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd said with the shrinking of the contraction of the core sector output, and the growth displayed by both auto production and non-oil exports, the IIP may well be able to eke out a small growth in September. “The substantial improvement in the core sector performance was driven by the base effect-led uptick in coal production, related to heavy rainfall and labour issues in some mines in September 2019. Accordingly, the expansion in coal output is unlikely to sustain at this robust pace beyond the current month. With improved mobility of people and goods, the contraction in refinery products halved in September, an encouraging trend that may continue in the immediate term," she added.