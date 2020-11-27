Core sector contracts 2.5% in October

India ’s core sector output contraction deepened in October at 2.5%, as compared to a sharp recovery witnessed in month of September, data released by the commerce and industry showed.

As per the official data released by the government, the output of eight key infrastructure industries was down (-)0.1% in September as compared to 7.3% in August.

The core sector output data is a crucial macroeconomic data, indicating the health of the economy as it constitutes over 40% of the index of industrial production (IIP). Cumulatively, April-October growth is (-)13% compared to 0.3% during the same time period a year ago.

According to the data, while cement (2.8), electricity (10.5), fertilizer (6.3%) and coal output (11.6%) grew in October, the other sectors -- crude oil (-6.2%), natural gas (-8.6%), refinery products (-17%), steel (-2.7%) contracted in October.

ICRA’s Aditi Nayar said that the pace of growth in coal output could not sustain at the high 21.2% reported in September, and halved to 11.6% in October,due to an unfavourable base effect. “We expect the growth in coal output may well ease further in the ongoing month led by the base effect," she said, adding that sharp contraction in refinery products’ output was partly on account of production shutdowns, even as fuel consumption recorded a marked improvement, amid an improving economy and rising mobility.

“Core infrastructure industries growth has remained in the negative territory for all seven months this fiscal. Core sector data suggests the industrial recovery is still weak and the traction seen in IIP growth lately is triggered largely by the festival demand," Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings said.

