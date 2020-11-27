Core sector contracts 2.5% in October

ICRA’s Aditi Nayar said that the pace of growth in coal output could not sustain at the high 21.2% reported in September, and halved to 11.6% in October,due to an unfavourable base effect. “We expect the growth in coal output may well ease further in the ongoing month led by the base effect," she said, adding that sharp contraction in refinery products’ output was partly on account of production shutdowns, even as fuel consumption recorded a marked improvement, amid an improving economy and rising mobility.