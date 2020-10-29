Core sector data signals recovery

India’s eight infrastructure sectors inched closer to expansion in September as the contraction narrowed sharply to 0.8%, signalling an uneven return to normal manufacturing activity since the lifting of the nationwide lockdown on 1 June.

The core sector, which constitutes 40% of the index of industrial production (IIP), shrank in September for the seventh consecutive month, with only coal (21.2%), steel (0.9%), and electricity (3.7%) registering positive growth, while the performance of fertilizers (-10.6%) and natural gas (-0.3%) worsened, data released by the industry department showed.

The IIP may grow slightly in September with the narrowing of the contraction of core sector output and the growth in auto production and non-oil exports, said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd.

“The substantial improvement in the core sector performance was driven by the base effect-led uptick in coal production, related to heavy rainfall and labour issues in some mines in September 2019. Accordingly, the expansion in coal output is unlikely to continue at this robust pace beyond the current month. With improved mobility of people and goods, the contraction in refinery products halved in September, an encouraging trend that may continue in the immediate term," she said.

The economy has been showing signs of revival after contracting 23.9% in the June quarter. India’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) expanded to its highest level in more than eight-and-a-half years at 56.8 in September, supported by quicker increases in new export orders and domestic sales, signalling a faster turnaround in industrial activity. The Reserve Bank of India and the International Monetary Fund have said that India’s economy may contract 9.5% and 10.3% respectively in FY21.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday indicated that India’s GDP contraction may narrow down to near zero in FY21 if India’s ongoing economic revival remains sustainable in the second half of the financial year. She has signalled that the government is working on a third stimulus to boost revival.

The government exhausted 115% of its budgeted fiscal deficit for FY21 by September as revenue receipts fell 32.5% even as capital expenditure contracted 11.6% during the first half of the fiscal, according to data separately released by the Controller General of Accounts on Thursday.

The fall in capital expenditure, signalling under-utilization of allocated funds, is baffling as the finance minister earlier this month allocated ₹25,000 additional spending on roads, defence infrastructure, water supply, urban dev-elopment and domestically produced capital equipment to aid economic recovery.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via