Core sector grows at 0.1% in Jan

While the NIP was launched with 6,835 projects, the project pipeline has now been expanded to nearly 7,600 projects. “It has witnessed accelerated spending on infrastructure projects in ministries especially in Q2/Q3 FY21. Around 216 projects worth Rs. 74,067 crore under infrastructure ministries have been completed till Q3 FY 21 and around 678 projects worth Rs. 6 trillion have progressed from the lower stage to the upper stage of project formulation and implementation till Q3 FY21. However, it has also been observed that Ministries/Departments needs to work very hard in order to ensure achieving targets of the NIP," the finance ministry said in a statement.