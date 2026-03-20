Core sector growth slows to 2.3% in February from 4.7% in Jan

Growth outlook amid global risks

“Energy prices may not return to the February 2026 levels in the near term, even if there is a rapid de-escalation of the conflict in West Asia. Assuming the crude oil price to average US$85/barrel in FY2027, ICRA now projects GDP growth for the coming fiscal at 6.5%, lower than our previous estimate of 7.1%, which had built in crude oil at US$70-75/barrel,” Said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.