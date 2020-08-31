Subscribe
Core sector output contracts in July
The core sector would have an impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data as these eight segments account for about 41% of the total factory output. (Photo: Mint)

Core sector output contracts in July

1 min read . 03:51 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Barring fertiliser production, which continued to grow for the third straight month in July, output of all other sectors covered by the index contracted in July. Farm sector had remained relatively unaffected by the national lockdown

NEW DELHI: Output of key infrastructure industries contracted in July but the pace declined, showing sequential improvement, indicating that this segment of economy is on the path of recovery.

As per data released by the economic advisor in commerce ministry, the combined index of eight core industries contracted 9.6% in July from a year ago.

Core sector output, which had contracted a sharp 37.9% in April as the country went into a stringent lockdown, had shrunk 22% in May and 12.9% in June.

Barring fertiliser production, which continued to grow for the third straight month in July, output of all other sectors covered by the index contracted in July. Farm sector had remained relatively unaffected by the national lockdown.

"Clearly this industry was less affected by the shutdown and production continued as demand from agriculture was high. This demand along with replacement of stocks in advance for the rabi sowing later in October-November has partly contributed to this increase in production," explained Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings Ltd.

While production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel and electricity continued to contract in July, the pace eased from that of previous month. However, production of cement and refinery products shrank more in July than in June, signalling sluggish demand for energy and construction material.

