Core sector records 7.9% growth in September

Core sector records 7.9% growth in September1 min read . 05:47 PM IST
- The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3% in August this year.
The eight core sector industries' output grew 7.9 per cent in September, from 5.4 per cent in same month last year, according to the official data released by the the commerce ministry on 31 October said.
The eight core sector industries' output grew 7.9 per cent in September, from 5.4 per cent in same month last year, according to the official data released by the the commerce ministry on 31 October said.
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3% in August this year.
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3% in August this year.
The production of cement, coal, fertilizers, electricity, steel and refinery products industries increased in September over the corresponding month of last year, said the Commerce Ministry data.
The production of cement, coal, fertilizers, electricity, steel and refinery products industries increased in September over the corresponding month of last year, said the Commerce Ministry data.
The eight core sectors that are measured in the index include – Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement, and Electricity.
The eight core sectors that are measured in the index include – Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement, and Electricity.
The government in its release said that the final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2022 is revised to 13.1 percent from its provisional level 12.7 percent. As compared to the corresponding period of last year, the cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-September 2022-23 was 9.6 per cent.
The government in its release said that the final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2022 is revised to 13.1 percent from its provisional level 12.7 percent. As compared to the corresponding period of last year, the cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-September 2022-23 was 9.6 per cent.
Data said that the production of coal rose 12 per cent year-on-year in September, and electricity generation rose 11 per cent. While refinery products output rose 6.6 per cent and fertilisers grew 11.8 per cent in September from a year earlier.
Data said that the production of coal rose 12 per cent year-on-year in September, and electricity generation rose 11 per cent. While refinery products output rose 6.6 per cent and fertilisers grew 11.8 per cent in September from a year earlier.
In September 2022, the steel output gained 6.7 per cent, cement production rose 12.1 per cent, while Crude oil output declined 2.3 per cent and Natural gas output fell 1.7 per cent from a year earlier.
In September 2022, the steel output gained 6.7 per cent, cement production rose 12.1 per cent, while Crude oil output declined 2.3 per cent and Natural gas output fell 1.7 per cent from a year earlier.