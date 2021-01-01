Core sector sees sharper contraction in November

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings, said the contraction in growth of steel and cement blunts hopes of a revival in manufacturing and infrastructure. “Quite clearly, the growth rates of 4% and 3.2% seen in October were helped by some element of carry-over demand from the past. The declines of -4.4% and -7.1%, respectively, in November are, hence, quite disappointing. IIP growth can be in 0-1% range as consumer goods may remain upbeat for the month given the festival season," he added.