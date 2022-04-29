This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From April 2021 to March 2022, the cumulative growth of the index was 10.4% compared to the previous fiscal, driven by steel, cement, and natural gas.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India's combined index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) comes at 157.3 in March 2022 rising by 4.3% compared to the same month a year ago. Except for coal and crude oil, the remaining core industries witnessed an upside in the month under review.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India's combined index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) comes at 157.3 in March 2022 rising by 4.3% compared to the same month a year ago. Except for coal and crude oil, the remaining core industries witnessed an upside in the month under review.
From April 2021 to March 2022, the cumulative growth of the index was 10.4% compared to the previous fiscal, driven by steel, cement, and natural gas.
From April 2021 to March 2022, the cumulative growth of the index was 10.4% compared to the previous fiscal, driven by steel, cement, and natural gas.
The eight core sectors measured in the index are - Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement, and Electricity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The eight core sectors measured in the index are - Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement, and Electricity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's how individually these eight industries have performed in March 2022 as per Ministry of Commerce & Industry data:
Here's how individually these eight industries have performed in March 2022 as per Ministry of Commerce & Industry data:
1. Coal (weight: 10.33%) – The production of this segment declined by 0.1% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
1. Coal (weight: 10.33%) – The production of this segment declined by 0.1% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
2. Crude Oil (weight: 8.98%) – The production of crude oil dipped by 3.4% in March 2022 and over March 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6% year-on-year from April to March 2021-22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. Crude Oil (weight: 8.98%) – The production of crude oil dipped by 3.4% in March 2022 and over March 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6% year-on-year from April to March 2021-22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. Natural Gas (weight: 6.88%) - The production climbed by 7.6% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 19.2% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
3. Natural Gas (weight: 6.88%) - The production climbed by 7.6% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 19.2% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
4. Petroleum Refinery Products (weight: 28.04%) – The production rose by 6.2% in March 2022 over the same month last year. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9% year-on-year in FY22.
5. Fertilizers (weight: 2.63%) – The production jumped by 15.3% in March 2022 compared to March of last year. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7% in FY22 compared to the previous fiscal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5. Fertilizers (weight: 2.63%) – The production jumped by 15.3% in March 2022 compared to March of last year. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7% in FY22 compared to the previous fiscal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6. Steel (weight: 17.92%) – The production increased by 3.7% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.9% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
6. Steel (weight: 17.92%) – The production increased by 3.7% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.9% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
7. Cement (weight: 5.37%) – The production soared by 8.8% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 20.8% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
7. Cement (weight: 5.37%) – The production soared by 8.8% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 20.8% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
8. Electricity (weight: 19.85%) – The electricity generation increased by 4.9% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 7.8% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
8. Electricity (weight: 19.85%) – The electricity generation increased by 4.9% in March 2022 over March 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 7.8% from April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the ministry revised the final growth rate of the index for December 2021 to 4.1% from its provisional level of 3.8%.
Additionally, the ministry revised the final growth rate of the index for December 2021 to 4.1% from its provisional level of 3.8%.
The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).