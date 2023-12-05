CoreEL Technologies secures $16 million in maiden funding round from 360 ONE
Established in 1999, CoreEL designs, manufactures and supplies advanced electronic products and complex systems to the Indian aerospace and defence industry, including the Ministry of Defence.
Bengaluru-based aerospace and defence products manufacturer CoreEL Technologies has secured $16 million ( ₹133.4 crore) in a Series A funding round from 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd (formerly IIFL Asset Management Ltd).
