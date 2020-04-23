New Delhi: A total of 5,00,542 samples have been tested in India by 9 am today for detecting coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India's leading medical research lab. The tests have been done from 4,85,172 individuals.

So far in India, about 21,400 have tested positive for coronavirus, according to latest figures from Ministry of Health, while 681 people have died so far.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state. The other states that have seen most number of cases include Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed Maharashtra to administer plasma therapy to COVID-19 patients in Mumbai on an experimental basis, said state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

"The plasma (a component of blood) of those who have recovered from coronavirus infection has some antibodies. If these people's plasma is used with utmost precaution, it has proven to be useful," he said.

Maharashtra had applied to the ICMR, seeking permission to try out the therapy. (With Agency Inputs)