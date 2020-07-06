The total coronavirus cases in India today rose to 6,97,413 after 24,248 fresh cases were reported in past 24 hours. Recoveries jumped to 4,24,432, including 15,350 patients declared cured in past 24 hours. According to figures released by the health ministry, currently there are 2,53,287 active coronavirus cases in the country. So far, there are 1,71,145 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 60.85%.

The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 19,693, including 425 fatalities in 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that over 99.69 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country till July 5. Moreover, 1.8 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Currently, about 1100 labs are providing coronavirus testing facilities across the country, including 786 labs in the government sector and 314 private labs.

India has surpassed Russia as the third worst-hit country by COVID-19 after its case tally crossed 6.9 lakh.

Across the world, more than 1.14 crore people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus and 5.3 lakh have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said it has not set a 15 August deadline for a Made-in-India vaccine for covid-19,

Seeking to allay a controversy over setting a August 15th target for coronavirus vaccine, IMCR said its aim is to complete trials quickly, similar to vaccine candidates in other countries, considering the need to urgently control the coronavirus spread.

Bharat Biotech has developed Covaxin in partnership with ICMR’s National Institute of Virology, the first vaccine candidate to receive approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for clinical trials.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via