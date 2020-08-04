KERALA : Kerala reported 1083 fresh positive cases and three more fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 27,950 and the death toll to 87.

Sixteen health workers and 35 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are among those infected, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

As many as 11,540 people are presently under treatment and 16,303 have recovered from the pandemic, including 1021 who were discharged today.

District wise cases: Thiruvananthapuram 242, Ernakulam 135, Malappuram 131, Alappuzha 126, Kozhikode 97, Kasaragod 91, Thrissur 72, Palakkad 50, Kannur 37, Pathnamthitta 32, Kollam 30, Kottayam 23, and Wayanad 17 .

The death toll has climbed to 87 with three more fatalities. Their samples returned positive today, sources said.

Of the fresh cases, 51 came from abroad and 64 from other states while 902 were infected through contact, the minister said.

The source of infection of 71 is not yet known.

In Thiruvananthapuram, which has the highest number of Covid cases (3354), as many as 237 people were infected by contact today, while it was 122 in Ernakulam and 118 in Malappuram. At least 1,45,062 people are presently under observation of whom 1,34,140 are in home/institutional quarantine and 10,922 in hospitals, including 1241 admitted today, the minister said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 20,087 samples have been sent for examination and so far 8,58,960 samples have been sent. Results of 7595 specimens are awaited.

There are 509 hotspots as of today.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

