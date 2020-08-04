Corona: 1,083 more test positive for covid in Kerala, tally rises to 27,950

In Thiruvananthapuram, which has the highest number of Covid cases (3354), as many as 237 people were infected by contact today, while it was 122 in Ernakulam and 118 in Malappuram. At least 1,45,062 people are presently under observation of whom 1,34,140 are in home/institutional quarantine and 10,922 in hospitals, including 1241 admitted today, the minister said in a press release.