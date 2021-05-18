Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has extended the 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of the state for different durations, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior official.

As per the report, the coronavirus-induced curfew has been extended till 6 am on May 24 in Bhopal, while in the industrial hub of Indore, it will remain in force till May 29 night.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said that after meetings of various district crisis management committees, it was decided to extend the corona curfew till 6 am on May 31 in 19 districts. These districts are Ujjain, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sagar, Morena, Neemuch, Shahdol, Umaria, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Raisen, Bhind, Balaghat, Sheopur, Seoni, Sehore, Vidisha, Mandla and Damoh.

Besides, the curbs have been extended till 6 am on May 24 in 25 other districts -- Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, Singrauli, Satna, Sidhi, Ashoknagar, Dhar, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Khargone, Guna, Barwani, Shajapur, Niwadi, Khandwa, Chhattarpur, Jhabua, Katni, Harda and Datia.

In Alirajpur, Narsinghpur, Betul, Anuppur and Ratlam, the corona curfew will remain in force till 6 am on May 25, in Burhanpur till 6 am on May 20 and in Dindori till 7 am on May 27.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh on Monday fell below 6,000 to 5,921 for the first time after a gap of nearly five weeks. With the new additions, the overall case tally in the state mounted to 7,37,306 while 77 fatalities took the toll to 7,069. There are 88,983 active cases in the state.









