Corona curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in all cities of Rajasthan from tomorrow

Jaipur: Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from 16 April. The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the state. The order imposing the night curfew in the entire state was issued on late Wednesday evening. “Night curfew will be there from 6 in the evening till 5 in the morning and markets will be closed by 5 pm," the government order said.

New Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan to contain the spread of the deadly virus:

According to the new guideline, all educational and coaching institutes and libraries too will remain closed from April 16 to 30.

The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50. The directions related to the marriage and social functions will apply from April 16 to May 31, the order said.

Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral, the order said.

There will be no permission for any kind of public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious events, procession, fairs and festivals.

Worship at religious places too will be performed only by the authorities of the religious places and the arrangement of online darshan will continue.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, amusement parks and other places for entertainments will be closed and there will be no permission to operate swimming pools and gyms.

Restaurants and clubs will be allowed to open only with 50 percent seating capacity, the order said, adding the restaurants and clubs will follow the night curfew directions but home delivery will be allowed only till 8 pm.

In all government and private offices with more than 100 employees, 50 percent of staff will be allowed and the rest will work from home.

If there is a positive case, the workplace will be closed for 72 hours, the order said.

Only two passengers will be allowed in auto-rickshaws apart from the driver while in four-wheeler cabs, 50 percent of the seating capacity apart from the driver will be permissible, it said. In buses, 50 percent of the seating capacity will be allowed. No passenger will be allowed to travel while standing in public transport.

For private vehicles, the number of occupants shall not be more than the permissible limit. Rajasthan Covid-19 tally

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 6,200 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities that took the state's infection tally to 3,81,292 and the death toll to 3,008. The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 44,905.

