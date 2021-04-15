Corona curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in all cities of Rajasthan from tomorrow

Corona curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in all cities of Rajasthan from tomorrow2 min read . 06:24 AM IST
Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 6,200 fresh COVID-19 cases
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 6,200 fresh COVID-19 cases
Jaipur: Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from 16 April. The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the state. The order imposing the night curfew in the entire state was issued on late Wednesday evening. “Night curfew will be there from 6 in the evening till 5 in the morning and markets will be closed by 5 pm," the government order said.
Jaipur: Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from 16 April. The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the state. The order imposing the night curfew in the entire state was issued on late Wednesday evening. “Night curfew will be there from 6 in the evening till 5 in the morning and markets will be closed by 5 pm," the government order said.
Also Read | Restaurants are now down to the waterline
Also Read | Restaurants are now down to the waterline
New Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan to contain the spread of the deadly virus:
Rajasthan Covid-19 tally
Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 6,200 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities that took the state's infection tally to 3,81,292 and the death toll to 3,008. The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 44,905.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.