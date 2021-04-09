New Delhi: The night curfew imposed in several cities amid the resurgence of Covid-19 has adversely affected the businesses of several wedding halls.

Many couples have minimized the "grandeur wedding jingles" and thereby opted for rescheduling of events and a reduction in the number of attendees at the wedding events.

Speaking to ANI, DS Rana, a bride's father who booked a banquet hall in Mayur Vihar said, "We have rescheduled reception for our daughter's marriage and reduced the number of guests to minimise the danger posed by the pandemic."

"We hope that the ceremonial events takes place as per our plan," Rana said.

Hari Tent House owner in Mayur Vihar, Ganesh Manali told ANI, "Night curfew has affected our business. Due to restrictions on movement, we're facing issues in setting up venues."

A band company owner said, "In last 2 days, I've received 4 calls for rescheduling or cancellation."

Yogesh Garg, the owner of Rishabh Vatika Banquet Hall, said, "Due to the night curfew in place, we have decided to organize functions between 3 pm and 8:30 pm so that guests can timely leave for their homes. Around 25 pc of orders have been cancelled after the curfew was announced."

"How can I finish my work at any function by 9 pm (when curfew comes into effect)? Customers are cancelling orders," a buggy operator in Lucknow said, ANI tweeted.

"Even though it is a wedding season, the sales are down. If this situation continues, how will we pay salaries of our employees?," a cloth store owner in Lucknow said as reported by ANI.

According to a report in news agency PTI, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow the opening of jewellery retail stores in the state during the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa (New Year for Maharashtrians), which is an important day for buying wedding jewellery.

"Currently, thousands of customers have placed orders for the festival, which are pending delivery. Due to the lockdown and closure of retail outlets, the retailers are unable to supply the goods to the customers for Gudi Padwa and their weddings," the letter stated.

Night curfew in Delhi, Lucknow and Maharashtra

In view of rising cases of Covid-19, a night curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night. In Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday imposed a seven-hour night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, with immediate effect. The curfew will continue till April 30.













