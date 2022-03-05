This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Corona Quilt Project is an artisan engagement initiative that offers an uplifting, inclusive channel of collective healing in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The WHO's tie-up with The Corona Quilt Project is aimed at fostering mental and social healing in response to the pandemic.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The World Health Organisation (WHO), under its Solidarity Series of Events, has teamed up with artists and entertainers to spread health messages, share experiences, show solidarity and raise funds to combat COVID-19. One such initiative is a project named The Corona Quilt Project from India will be launched a special exhibition opening in Jaipur.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The World Health Organisation (WHO), under its Solidarity Series of Events, has teamed up with artists and entertainers to spread health messages, share experiences, show solidarity and raise funds to combat COVID-19. One such initiative is a project named The Corona Quilt Project from India will be launched a special exhibition opening in Jaipur.
This major new public art installation, presented by Nila House and The Art Lab Studio, and conceived by Indian contemporary artist Dia Mehhta Bhupal and Neha Modi will be unveiled on March 9.
The project is an evolution of Bhupal’s ongoing Corona Quilt Project, an artisan engagement initiative that offers an uplifting, inclusive channel of collective healing in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The WHO's tie-up with The Corona Quilt Project is aimed at fostering mental and social healing in response to the pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The project is an evolution of Bhupal’s ongoing Corona Quilt Project, an artisan engagement initiative that offers an uplifting, inclusive channel of collective healing in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The WHO's tie-up with The Corona Quilt Project is aimed at fostering mental and social healing in response to the pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The WHO has said arts and entertainment in all its forms can connect and inspire audiences across social and geographic boundaries around important global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is particularly true when it comes to emergencies as artists act as important communicators of critical health prevention messages, healers of trauma and interpreters of cultural responses to crises," it said.
The WHO has said arts and entertainment in all its forms can connect and inspire audiences across social and geographic boundaries around important global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is particularly true when it comes to emergencies as artists act as important communicators of critical health prevention messages, healers of trauma and interpreters of cultural responses to crises," it said.
The Corona Quilt project is a community engagement initiative that was inspired by the quilting tradition that exists across the world. It began during the time of Covid to give people an outlet to express their personal pandemic experiences through the designing of a 'square'.
The Corona Quilt project is a community engagement initiative that was inspired by the quilting tradition that exists across the world. It began during the time of Covid to give people an outlet to express their personal pandemic experiences through the designing of a 'square'.
Quilting is a method of stitching layers of material together. “For this project, we have employed a modern take on quilting -- each patch is made up of unique materials ranging from repurposed fabric and gunny bags to tablecloths and paper collages," the project developers said.
Quilting is a method of stitching layers of material together. “For this project, we have employed a modern take on quilting -- each patch is made up of unique materials ranging from repurposed fabric and gunny bags to tablecloths and paper collages," the project developers said.
The Corona Quilt Project presents a diversity of experiences, celebrating the strength and the resilience of people. The squares explore themes of home, safety, nature, surrounding environments and the pandemic, each made through unique forms of mixed media and materials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Corona Quilt Project presents a diversity of experiences, celebrating the strength and the resilience of people. The squares explore themes of home, safety, nature, surrounding environments and the pandemic, each made through unique forms of mixed media and materials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!