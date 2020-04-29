CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 104 persons testing positive for coronavirus, taking the state's total tally to 2,162 and the death of two more persons, taking the toll to 27.

In a statement issued here, the Tamil Nadu Health Department also said that 82 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state.

With this, the total number patients discharged goes up to 1,210.

A total of 94 of the new Covid-19 patients are from Chennai, taking the total number in the state capital to 768.

According to Health Department, a total of 129 children in the age group 0-12 years have been infected with coronavirus in the state till date.

The two latest fatalities were that of a 65-year old male and a 27-year old female.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet will be meeting on May 2 and a decision on relaxing/continuing the lockdown restrictions is expected to be taken then.

Meanwhile, chief minister K.Palaniswami announced that a special group will be set up to study whether there is community spread of coronavirus in Chennai and also detect their contacts.

In a statement issued here after chairing a review meeting of District Secretaries, Palaniswami said the teams to detect the contacts of Covid-19 patients will be strengthened and also a special group will be formed to study whether is there is community spread in Chennai.

He said arrangements for supply of essentials will be made for people in the containment zones in the city.

According to him, District Collectors have to send a report to the government on the industries that could be allowed to restart based on the level of Covid-19 spread there.

The Collectors will also have to send a report on the number of migrant labourers in their districts and ensure that the relief materials reaches them.

The other decisions were that MNREGS work should be carried out maintaining social distance and workers wear a mask, ensuring continued supply of food through Amma Canteens and community kitchens to about nine lakh persons daily, and maintenance of social distancing norms in grocery/vegetable/meat/fish outlets.

it was also decided that steps will be taken on a war-footing to contain the spread of coronavirus in red and orange zones so that they become green zones, sanitisation of the containment zone twice a day and cleaning of public toilets thrice a day and sanitising them, arrangement of mobile toilets in containment zones, and increasing the number of mobile test labs to 10 in Chennai.

Testing will also been done of all persons residing in the street where a person tested positive for coronavirus and tests on random sampling in that locality and masks, hand sanitiser supplied to those living in the containment zones along with immunity enhancers like Kabasura Kudineer.





Share Via