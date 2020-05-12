NEW DELHI : The Mamta Banerjee government in West Bengal on Tuesday reported 110 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths due to the deadly viral infection in the state, taking the total number of 1,363 active covid-19 cases.

"110 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths have been reported in the state today," state health department said.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 2173, including 1363 active cases and 126 deaths, the health department said. 72 deaths also occurred due to comorbidity, the department added.

Meanwhile, the Mamta Banerjee government in the state has today transferred the state health secretary Vivek Kumar from the post. Narayan Swaroop Nigam, who was the Transport Secretary, has replaced Kumar, according to the government notification.

Kumar's transfer to the environment department as secretary comes days after a war of words broke out between the state and the central governments over the "dismal performance" of West Bengal in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday reported 3,604 more coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally in the country 70,756.

As per the tally, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country while 22,454 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals and one patient has migrated.

With 87 deaths due to coronavirus infection reported in the last 24 hours, the number of total deaths has risen to 2,293.

