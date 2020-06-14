Subscribe
Home >News >India >Coronavirus: 133 more test positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan, tally rises to 12,532
A worker sanitizes the general wards of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the wake of deadly coronavirus 'COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus: 133 more test positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan, tally rises to 12,532

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST Written By Deepak Upadhyay

  • 12,532 coronavirus samples were tested positive out of 5,84,954 samples collected till date, state health officials said
  • Two deaths were reported from Bharatpur and one each from Jaipur and Sriganganagar

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan on Sunday said the state has registered 131 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 12,532, while the death toll climbed to 286 with four new fatalities.

Two deaths were reported from Bharatpur and one each from Jaipur and Sriganganagar, officials of Rajasthan health department said.

Among the fresh cases, 40 were reported from Dholpur, 34 from Bharatpur, 15 from Alwar, 12 from Jaipur, nine from Bikaner, five from Nagaur, three each from Dausa and Swai Madhopur, two from Udaipur and one each from Kota, Karauli and Chittorgarh besides four patients from other states, health department officials said.

The state health officials said 12,532 coronavirus samples were tested positive out of 5,84,954 samples collected till date. 5,69,314 samples tested negative and 3,108 samples are still in process. The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,815 and 9,059 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they added.

