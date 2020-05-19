Coronavirus: 136 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bengal, tally rises to 1,637

NEW DELHI : West Bengal health department of Tuesday said the number of active cases in the state have rose to 1,637 following 136 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in past 24 hours.

The department further said six more people have died of the deadly infection in the sate in past 24 hours, raising the total fatality to 178. Out of six, four are from the city and one each from South 24 Parganas and Hooghly district, the health department added.

Earlier, the state government had attributed the death of 72 coronavirus-afflicted patients to comorbidities.

The further department said at least 68 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state during past 24 hours. 1,074 have recovered from the deadly disease so far, the department added.

A total of 8,712 samples were examined for COVID-19 since Monday evening. The number of samples tested in the state so far climbed to 1,02,282, the state health department said.

