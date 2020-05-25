Subscribe
Home > News > India > Coronavirus: 14 more test positive for Covid-19 in Noida, tally rises to 359
10,222 samples have been collected in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus: 14 more test positive for Covid-19 in Noida, tally rises to 359

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST PTI

  • Five patients were discharged from hospitals, while the number of active cases rose to 119
  • Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 5 deaths – all of them male aged above 60 years

Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of infected to 359, officials said.

Five patients were discharged from hospitals, while the number of active cases rose to 119, they said.

District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said 10,222 samples have been collected in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far for COVID-19 testing.

"Since yesterday, 199 samples were sent to government laboratories and 144 to private laboratories for testing of COVID-19," he said.

"On Monday, 14 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 359. Five patients were discharged on Monday and a total 235 patients have recovered so far. There are 119 active cases now," the officer said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP has so far recorded five deaths – all of them male aged above 60 years, according to officials.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated