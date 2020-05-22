Coronavirus: 150 more test positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan, tally rises 6,377

While 18 positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Jodhpur, 15 cases have been reported from Pali, 14 from Barmer, 12 from Udaipur, nine from Sirohi, five each from Sikar and Jalore, four each from Bhilwara and Ajmer, three each from Dungarpur and Nagaur, two from Banswara and one each from Rajsamand and Jaisalmer.