AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh reported 182 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the overall tally in the state rose to 5,429 while two more deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 80 on Thursday.

Besides the mounting number of cases, the fall in recovery rate over the last few days has been a cause for concern.

As per the statistics released by the state government, the recovery rate fell from 63.49 per cent on June 2 to 54.67 per cent on June 11.

During the period, the positivity rate increased from one per cent to 1.06 per cent, reflecting the rise in the number of cases (from 3,971 to 5,429).

"More people started coming into the state from across the country and also abroad. There have been a good number of cases coming from outside though, yes, the number of infected locals is also significant. We have obviously been conducting more tests and it is also showing," a senior health official pointed out.

The 5,429 cases registered in the state so far include 4,261 locals, 971 from other states and 197 foreign returnees, according to the latest COVID-19 bulletin.

The bulletin said 99 coronavirus patients got discharged from hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number to 2,968.

The state now has 2,381 active cases, including 1,641 local, 564 from other states and 176 foreign returnees.

AP crossed the five lakh mark in the number of COVID- 19 tests conducted with an aggregate of 5,10,318.

Among the states, AP boasts of carrying out the most number of 9,557 coronavirus tests per million population.

