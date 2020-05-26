LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Tuesday confirmed 197 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours.

"197 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases of COVID-19 rise to 2680 in Uttar Pradesh," said Prasad while addressing a press conference.

"3,698 people have been discharged while 170 deaths have been reported till date," he added.

As domestic flight operations have resumed, State Principal Health Secretary stated, 2,827 passengers, travelled to Uttar Pradesh on May 25.

"2,827 passengers travelled to Uttar Pradesh yesterday, of which 2,007 persons have been sent to home quarantine," he added.

The Central government had announced the resumption of domestic flight operations from May 25 in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, around 17,00,728 people in more than 1,265 trains have returned to the state from different states till 2 pm today, said Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

