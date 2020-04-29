AGRA : Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Wednesday said 21 more people tested positive for coronavirus infection in the district, taking the total number of cases here to 425.id-19v

"The death toll in the district stands at 11 while 69 people have been discharged after making a complete recovery from the disease," he added.

Agra Police officials said 3,125 cases had been registered and 469 people have been arrested for violating the lockdown restrictions.

So far more than 6,000 samples have been taken. The death toll stands at 11. The number of hotspots has come down to 30 after the limits were extended to one kilometre from 800 metres.

The infection in the last fortnight has spread from milk and vegetable vendors. Two private hospitals were found guilty of callous neglect, and at least four doctors indirectly contributed to the spread of the Coronavirus.

A total of 2,043 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 400 persons have recovered and 31 have died.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated