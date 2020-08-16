Home >News >India >Coronavirus: 23 prisoners of Rajkot Central jail test positive
There are total 1,386 inmates in the Rajkot Central Jail as on date
Updated: 16 Aug 2020, 02:16 PM IST PTI

Rapid antigen tests were conducted on 94 inmates and results of 23 of them, including undertrials and convicts, came out positive on Saturday night, jail superintendent said

RAJKOT : As many as 23 prisoners of the Rajkot Central Jail in Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Sunday.

Rapid antigen tests were conducted on 94 inmates and results of 23 of them, including undertrials and convicts, came out positive on Saturday night, jail superintendent Banno Joshi said.

"The infected inmates are asymptomatic and have been isolated. We are in the process of getting them hospitalised," Joshi said.

There are total 1,386 inmates in the Rajkot Central Jail as on date.

Earlier, 11 inmates had tested positive for coronavirus on various occasions. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the jail has gone up to 34, the official said.

The district has so far reported 3,173 COVID-19 cases.

As per the health department, 65 patients have till now died due to the disease and there are 1,423 active cases, while 1,685 patients have recovered.

