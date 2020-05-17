Coronavirus: 25 more test positive for COVID-19 in Andhra, tally hits 2,380

AMARAVATI : The Andhra Pradesh health department on Sunday said with one more fatality and 25 more new infections in the state in past 24 hours, the total death toll has rose to 50 with 2,380 confirm positive cases.

Of the new cases during the past 24 hours, five cases were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a coronavirus hotspot, the health department said.

Of the new cases during the past 24 hours, five cases were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a coronavirus hotspot, the health department said.

The news agency ANI reported that of the total positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, 10 patients are returnees from Odisha, 101 from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 11 Rajasthan while one each from West Bengal and Karnataka,

District wise, Srikakulam reported seven new cases in past 24 hours, Chitoor and Guntur 4 each, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Kurnool 3 each and Nellore one.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,880 samples were tested and 103 people have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,433. Currently the state has 747 active cases.

