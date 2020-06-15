Coronavirus: 25 more test positive for covid-19 in Dharavi, tally reaches 2,068

NEW DELHI :
Mumbai’s Dharavi on Monday reported 25 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total in Asia’s largest slum to 2,068, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
“25 fresh cases of #COVID19 recorded in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking total number of cases to 2068," the BMC said.
A total of 77 people have succumbed to the disease in the area so far, the civic body added.
Meanwhile, with an increase of 11,502 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the country reported a total count of 3,32,424 coronavirus positive cases on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
The spike is marginally lower than the highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases the country registered a day earlier.
With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520.