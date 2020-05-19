Subscribe
Home > News > India > Coronavirus: 26 more test positive for covid-19 in Dharavi, tally rises to 1,353
Health workers during a house-to-house health survey at Koliwada, after detection of COVID-19 positive cases, during the nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi in Mumbai.

Coronavirus: 26 more test positive for covid-19 in Dharavi, tally rises to 1,353

1 min read . 05:34 PM IST PTI

As no new COVID-19 death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the number of fatalities stood at 56 so far

MUMBAI : Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,353, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As no new COVID-19 death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the number of fatalities stood at 56 so far, an official said.

At 8, the highest number of the new cases were reported from Matunga Labour Camp, which is a worst-hit area in the densely-populated slum colony, he added.

