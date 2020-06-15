NEW DELHI : The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported a record 304 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the state and two deaths in the last 24 hours. tally rises to 6,456 with deaths.

Total number of covid-19 positive cases and fatalities in the state has hit 6,456 and 86 respectively, the state health department bulletin said. The two fresh deaths were reported from Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts, the bulletin added.

Of the 304 new cases reported, 246 were locals, 52 from other states and six foreign returnees.

Kurnool, the major coronavirus hotbed in the state, has crossed the 1,000 mark in the number of coronavirus cases as 60 were added in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,036, news agency PTI reported.

With 30, it also has the highest COVID-19 toll so far followed by 27 in Krishna, the second major hotspot in the state.

As many as 56 new cases were reported in Krishna, majority of them in Vijayawada city, taking the overall count to 757.

A new coronavirus cluster emerged in Chelluru gram panchayat under Rayavaram mandal in East Godavari district, with a hamlet Suryaraopet registering 26 cases in a single day, PTI said.

The village now has a total of 40 coronavirus cases. All those who tested positive here, attended a wedding recently at G Mamidada that had over 100 coronavirus patients.

The sub-jails in Nellore and Tirupati also reported Covid-19 cases as a couple of inmates tested positive.

Of the total 6,456 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 5,087 were local residents, 1,159 from other states and 210 were foreign returnees.

The state now has 2,985 active cases, including 2,231 locals, 567 from other states and 187 foreign returnees. In all 3,385 patients have been discharged so far, according to the state health department bulletin.

The state has so far completed 5,67,375 COVID-19 tests, including 15,173 in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 1.14%.

